Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,536 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

