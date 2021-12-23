Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $222.88 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $178.80 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.