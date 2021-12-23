Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

