Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

