Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,648 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

