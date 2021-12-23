Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $201,600.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

Movado Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

