MovieBloc Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $59.89 million and $9.65 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

