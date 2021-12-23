Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 0.4%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 511.80 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.72). 13,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 46,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 540.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £102.68 million and a PE ratio of 24.47.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

