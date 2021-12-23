MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Up 7.7%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.