MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading 0.8% Higher

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $86.40. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.