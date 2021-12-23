M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,496 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $358.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

