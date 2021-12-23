M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,179 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.