M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,851 shares of company stock worth $27,746,214.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $44.16 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

