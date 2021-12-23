M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $311,506,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

