M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 336.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 37.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $122.99 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

