M&T Bank Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 316,486 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,369,000 after buying an additional 149,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.