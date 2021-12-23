M&T Bank Corp Has $1.61 Million Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.23% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $748.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

