M&T Bank Corp Has $1.65 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

KMI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.