M&T Bank Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

