M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,692 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.