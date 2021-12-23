M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

