M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.