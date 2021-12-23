M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

