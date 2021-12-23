M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.