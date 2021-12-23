MultiVAC Reaches One Day Volume of $5.08 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $40.37 million and $5.08 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

