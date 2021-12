Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV) recently:

12/21/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($356.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €299.00 ($335.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €241.00 ($270.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/6/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($356.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/23/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($356.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/16/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €260.00 ($292.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €245.00 ($275.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €293.00 ($329.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($320.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/8/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($356.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($320.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

