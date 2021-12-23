MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.37. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 16,278 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.35.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

