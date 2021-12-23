MyNeighborAlice Achieves Market Cap of $440.11 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $14.38 or 0.00028158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 10% higher against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $440.11 million and approximately $205.96 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

