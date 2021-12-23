Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.46. 16,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 109,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.