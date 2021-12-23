Nano (XNO) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $471.33 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00007241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021525 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.