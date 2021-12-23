NanoXplore Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

GRA stock opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Company Profile

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.