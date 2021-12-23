Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $87,462.25 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $87,462.25 and approximately $8,580.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,770,020 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

