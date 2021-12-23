Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.41 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

