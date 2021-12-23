Nash Achieves Market Cap of $19.54 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Nash has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $218,394.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nash has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

