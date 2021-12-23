Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $93.87

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.87, but opened at $91.28. Natera shares last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 1,005 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,997 shares of company stock worth $13,069,635. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

