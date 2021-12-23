National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.55. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 113,812 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NABZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4728 dividend. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.33%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.