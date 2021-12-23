National Bank Financial Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. 765,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.