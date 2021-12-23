National Bank Financial Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.
CAS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.
Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. 765,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
