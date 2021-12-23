National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.51

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 1854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.