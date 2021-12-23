National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Several analysts have commented on NSA shares. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.