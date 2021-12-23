Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.82

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 16571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

