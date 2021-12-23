Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.86

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $12.37. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 22,562 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

