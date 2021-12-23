Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.84

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $33.11. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 14,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $394.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

