Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $14.36. Natuzzi shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

