Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $14.36. Natuzzi shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.72.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.
About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.