Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $352,457.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and approximately $352,457.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017794 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,467,476 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.