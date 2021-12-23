nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $56.73 on Thursday. nCino has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.