nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Trading 28.6% Higher

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN)’s share price traded up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 239,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 39,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

nDivision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVN)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

