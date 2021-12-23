Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

