Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Shares of DE stock opened at $347.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $262.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

