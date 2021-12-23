NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie Sells 1,846 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

