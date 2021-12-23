Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $632.03 million and $19.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.10 or 0.08083780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00322458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.19 or 0.00897673 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00073787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00411012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00256304 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,929,864,545 coins and its circulating supply is 29,118,525,305 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

